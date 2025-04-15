Julien Baker & Torres Share New Song “Bottom of a Bottle”

Home News Charlotte Huot April 15th, 2025 - 5:09 PM

Today, Julien Baker and TORRES dropped their newest single, “Bottom of a Bottle,” the latest preview from their forthcoming collaborative album Send A Prayer My Way, out this Friday, April 18 via Matador Records.

The track leans into the duo’s shared love of ‘90s country and Americana, complete with parlor piano, steel guitar and a soaring chorus. With TORRES taking the lead on vocals and Baker layering in harmonies, the song captures the grit, sorrow and soul that have defined their solo work while forging something wholly new together.

“Bottom of a Bottle” follows a string of acclaimed singles including “Sylvia,” “Tuesday,” and “Sugar in the Tank,” the latter of which debuted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The pair also brought the new single to life with a performance on The Daily Show.

Send A Prayer My Way marks a long-awaited full-length collaboration between Baker and TORRES, first sparked in 2016. The album blends personal lyricism with a subversive take on country tradition—highlighting queer narratives and emotional honesty with bold, defiant songwriting.

Baker and TORRES will kick off their U.S. tour on April 23 in Richmond, VA, with a full run of headline and festival dates through the summer.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna