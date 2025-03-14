Julien Baker Teams Up With Torres & Jasmine.4.t For Covers Of Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried” & System Of A Down’s “Toxicity”

Home News Michelle Grisales March 14th, 2025 - 8:00 PM

At this year’s South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas, Julien Baker and Torres brought an unexpected surprise by performing Merle Haggard’s classic “Mama Tried.” Baker also performed alongside jasmine.4.t and covered “Toxicity” by System of a Down.

Stereogum reported that the duo’s rendition of “Mama Tried” captivated the audience with its raw, stripped-down emotional intensity. With both artists renowned for their poignant, heartfelt songwriting, their take on this iconic track added a fresh layer of vulnerability and power.

The collaboration with Torres and the live performance at SXSW showcased a convergence of unique musical worlds, blending Baker’s introspective indie folk with Torres’ alt-rock edge. Together, they not only honored Haggard’s legacy but also brought their own voices to the stage, leaving an unforgettable mark on this year’s festival.

According to numerous sources, Baker and Torres are collaborating to create a queer-country LP titled Send A Prayer My Way. Over the course of a few months, they have performed on television a few singles released that are anticipated to be on their upcoming album including “Sylvia,” “Tuesday,” and “Sugar In The Tank.”

“Tuesday” and “Sugar In The Tank” each have simplistic music videos posted on YouTube. Along with the release of “Tuesday,” a music video with a background of mainly orange and then a square in the middle showing a series of photos with lyric captions. “Sugar In The Tank” goes a different direction of having Baker and Torres perform with an audience dancing along.