Spin Doctors Share Energetic New Video For “Boombox”

Cait Stoddard April 14th, 2025 - 8:10 PM

Today, alt-rock band the Spin Doctors released their new album, Face Full of Cake, which is their first LP in 12 years and their first on Capitol Records. The band has also released the light-hearted and roller derby-inspired video for the new single, “Boombox.” The ditty is the album’s punchy opening track that harkens back to classic Spin Doctors with its infectious energy, hard-hitting guitar and the unmistakable staccato vocal stylings of lead singer Chris Barron.

While talking about the new music video, Barron said: “We got back with Rich Murray who did the ‘Two Princes’ video and went to Asbury Park where we recorded the record. We were going for the vibe of that TikTok with the guy drinking Ocean Spray on a skateboard to that Fleetwood Mac tune, but it blossomed into its own story with a thrift store and roller derby chicks. And Rich managed to make the band look really cool.”

“Boombox” follows a series of pre-release singles including “Still A Gorilla”, which garnered praise from Relix, Ultimate Classic Rock and Rolling Stone, who praised the song’s “marauding fuzzed-out riff.” The upcoming LP marks their first with new bass player Jack Daley, who joined the band full-time in 2021.

Recorded in Asbury Park, the fabled incubating ground of Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band’s epic, Born To Run, Spin Doctors cut Face Full Of Cake by the wintry shores of New Jersey, while being cloistered in the creative atmosphere of Daley’s studio Dug Deep Productions. Engineered and mixed by Grammy Award winning maestro, Roman Klun, the album features a combination of the easy-going hook-forward songs and freewheeling jam sensibilities they band has always exhibited with bluesy funk flavor and straightforward rock’n’roll.