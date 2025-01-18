Spin Doctors Announce New Album Face Full Of Cake For April 2025 Release, Share New Single & Video “Still A Gorilla”

Home News Cristian Garcia January 18th, 2025 - 9:01 PM

Veteran alt-rock band Spin Doctors have announced their much-anticipated return to the music scene with a brand-new album, Face Full of Cake, set for release on April 18, 2025. This marks the band’s first full-length studio effort in nearly a decade, following 2013’s critically acclaimed If the River Was Whiskey.

Alongside the announcement, the band has dropped the album’s lead single, “Still A Gorilla,” accompanied by a quirky and energetic music video that pays homage to the band’s trademark humor and eclectic style. The track revisits the playful, funky rock sound that catapulted Spin Doctors to fame in the 1990s, while injecting a fresh, modern vibe that promises to resonate with both long-time fans and new listeners alike.

“Still A Gorilla” is a high-energy anthem full of swagger, driven by frontman Chris Barron’s soulful, blues-infused vocals and Eric Schenkman’s dynamic guitar riffs. The song’s witty lyrics celebrate individuality and resilience, embodying the same free-spirited charm that made hits like “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” staples of the ‘90s alternative rock scene.

The accompanying video, directed by indie filmmaker Jess Marlow, features a surreal mix of vibrant jungle-themed visuals, animated sequences and live band performances. It showcases the Spin Doctors’ tongue-in-cheek humor, with Barron donning a full gorilla suit as he grooves through the streets of New York City, delivering bananas to unsuspecting pedestrians.

In a recent interview, Barron described the new album as a “celebration of life, joy, and the unpredictable messiness of being human.” Featuring 12 tracks, Face Full of Cake is said to blend the band’s signature funky rock with influences from blues, soul and even a touch of jazz. Long-time producer Aaron Comess returns to helm the project, promising a polished yet authentic sound.

“We’ve always been about having fun and connecting with people through our music,” said Barron. “This album is about bringing a smile to your face and reminding everyone to enjoy the ride, even when life gets messy.”

The single “Still A Gorilla” is streaming now on all major platforms and the music video can be viewed on the band’s YouTube channel. Fans can expect more teasers and surprises in the coming months as the band builds excitement for their highly anticipated return.

Face Full of Cake Tracklist: