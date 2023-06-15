D Generation’s Jesse Malin Partially Paralyzed After Suffering Spinal Stroke

Home News Renita Wright June 15th, 2023 - 1:57 PM

Rock musician Jesse Malin is sharing details about his well-being following a spinal stroke, an uncommon occurrence that has resulted in paralysis from the waist down.

Malin recently recounted the occurrence that occurred on May 4th. According to his recollection, while having dinner in NYC, he experienced a stroke within the spinal cord, resulting in intense burning pain that initially manifested in his lower back and subsequently radiated to his hips, thighs, and heels.

“Everybody was standing above me like in Rosemary’s Baby, saying all these different things and I was there not knowing what was going on with my body,” Malin says during an interview. He continued, “This is the hardest six weeks that I’ve ever had. I’m told that they don’t really understand it, and they’re not sure of the chances. The reports from the doctors have been tough, and there’s moments in the day where you want to cry, and where you’re scared. But I keep saying to myself that I can make this happen. I can recover my body.”