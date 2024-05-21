Band Of Horses Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates With City And Colour

Home News Cait Stoddard May 21st, 2024 - 2:19 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Band Of Horses and City and Colour announced they are teaming up for a co-headlining tour. When both groups finish a handful of summer tour dates, they will meet up to begin their co headlining tour on August 28 in Atlanta. Both band will also be hitting cities Charleston, Wilmington, Richmond, New Haven, Baltimore and more before ending things on September 17 New York City’s Pier 17.

An artist ticket pre sale begins Wednesday, May 22 through Ticketmaster using the codes PONYSHOW or UNDERGROUND. The public on sale will be following on Friday, May 24 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Starting in June Band of Horses will embark on their aforementioned summer tour in support of their their 2022 album Things Are Great. As for City and Colour, ended a 2024 run in support of their 2023 album The Love Still Held Me Near and will embark on a brief South American tour next month.

Band Of Horses Tour Dates

6/13 — Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

6/14 — Winnetka, IL – Winnetka Music Festival 2024

6/15 — Kalamazoo, MI – Kalamazoo State Theatre +

6/17 — Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland +

6/18 — Columbus, OH – The Bluestone +

6/20 — Gasteiz/Vitoria, ES – Azkena Rock Festival 2024

6/27 — Eau Claire, WI – Blue Ox Music Festival 2024

6/30 — Indianapolis, IN – Rock the Ruins ^

7/2 — Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom ^

7/3 — Lexington, KY – The Burl +

7/5 — Toronto, CA – HISTORY ^

7/6 — Orillia, CA – Mariposa Folk Festival 2024

7/9 — Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s ^

7/10 — Fort Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theatre ^

7/12 — Fargo, ND – UP District Festival Field ^

7/13 — Oakbank, CA – Winnipeg Folk Festival 2024

8/23 — Raleigh, NC – Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

8/24 — Simpsonville, SC – Marcus King Band Family Reunion 2024

8/25 — Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

8/28 — Atlanta, GA – The Eastern *

8/29 — Atlanta, GA – The Eastern *

8/30 — North Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery – Lawn *

9/1 — Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts – Filene Center *

9/2 — Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

9/4 — Richmond, VA – Maymont Park *

9/6 — Baltimore, MD – The Lyric Baltimore *

9/7 — New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall *

9/8 — Bethlehem, PA – Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks *

9/10 — Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point *

9/12 — Deerfield, MA – Tree House Brewing Company – Deerfield *

9/13 — Schenectady, NY – Frog Alley Brewing Co. *

9/15 — New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

9/17 — Ithaca, NY – State Theatre of Ithaca

11/8 — Miramar Beach, FL – Moon Crush: An Avett Moon 2024

+ with Ally Evenson

^ with Carriers

* with City and Colour