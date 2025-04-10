Steve Von Till Shares Melodic New Single & Video “The Corpse Road”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 10th, 2025 - 2:02 PM

By ploughing a different furrow, Steve Von Till’s Alone in a World of Wounds is a collection of sweeping gothic tinged Americana and beautiful world weary vocal melodies. Album opener “The Corpse Road” unfolds with mauve and drone textures that immediately place listeners in the creaking and dust enfolded wilderness.

On the ditty, Till sings of being‬ placed in the “solitude of our inner spaces” as the French horn, which is the most mournful of instruments, is deployed with subtle majesty, alongside beautifully subtle cello arrangements by Brent Arnold. “The Corpse Road” is available today alongside a video created by Josh Graham that sees the artist performing the number inside a dark world.

Initially inspired by the harmonic resonance of piano, synths and his long standing love of ambient music, Alone in a World of Wounds follows 2021’s No Wilderness Deep Enough in reflective ambience. The artist opens up his voice in ways he has never done before and the album’s genesis came through intuitive improvisations. “The complex overtones of upright piano and synthesizers really inspired me to sing out more, to seek out the implied harmonies and to find unique approaches within the limitations of my voice.” says Till.