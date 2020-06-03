Steve Von Till Releases Psychedelic Video for Atmospheric New Song “Shadows on the Run”

Home News Matt Matasci June 3rd, 2020 - 7:00 AM

Last month Neurosis member Steve Von Till announced a new solo album called No Wilderness Deep Enough. That album will be out on August 7.

Today he has shared a new video for a song from that album, a visceral track that relies heavily on atmospheric instrumentals and Von Till’s commanding vocals. The video by Josh Graham adds a psychedelic nature to the track, with visuals of natural scenery given heavy editing for a haunting effect. The lyrical themes of No Wilderness Deep Enough take cues from living with the natural world around us, so the stark images of the video are an appropriate companion to the meditative seven-minute track.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat