Roadburn Festival 2025 Expands Lineup with 29 Acts Such as Steve Von Till, Midwife, Thou, Messa and Oranssi Pazuzu

Home News Skylar Jameson November 21st, 2024 - 6:10 PM

Roadburn has expanded its 2025 lineup. The festival takes place in the Netherlands from April 17th and wraps up on April 20th of 2025. Roadburn announced 29 additional acts expected to be at their 2024 festival. Artists added to the lineup include several returning acts such as Thou, Messa and Oranssi Pazuzu. However, there are also some newcomers making their Roadburn debuts, such as Envy, Tristwych y Fenywod and Curses. Artists Steve Von Till and Midwife are also announced as performers on Roadburn who will perform multiple times during the festival.

Walter Hoeijmaker, Roadburn’s artistic director, commented on the expanded lineup saying, “This announcement shows the broad scope of heaviness at Roadburn 2025. There are artistic, musical and emotional boundaries being pushed, and we are hosting both up-and-coming acts making their festival debuts alongside longstanding luminaries. We are looking to the future, to our roots, and in all directions in the present to find those defying the perceived limits of genre in the underground. We know there are no limits.”

Roadburn’s website features more information on all the new additions to their 2025 lineup! Previously announced artists on the 2025 festival bill include Chat Pile, ØXN, Sumac, and Altin Gun. Kylesa was also previously announced to be reuniting during Roadburn 2025! Tickets for Roadburn 2025 are now on sale! For more information on the festival or to purchase tickets, visit www.roadburn.com

The Roadburn 2025 lineup is pictured below!