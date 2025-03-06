Steve Von Till Announces New Solo Album Alone In A World Of Wounds For May 2025 Release, Shares Lead Single & Video “Watch Them Fade”

Home News Skyy Rincon March 6th, 2025 - 7:00 AM

Steve Von Till, best known as the guitarist and vocalist for Neurosis, has announced a brand new solo album entitled Alone In A World Of Wounds. The record is set to arrive on May 16 via Neurot Recordings. Von Till has also shared the album’s lead single and accompanying music video “Watch Them Fade.”

Speaking on the album’s crafting, Von Till offers, “It is the transcendent nature of music, the cathartic healing process where I can leave everything behind and become one with sound. When you allow yourself to go beyond the ordinary you might be fortunate enough to find a moment where you are creating in alignment with the flow of the river of the universe.”

Alone In A World Of Wounds serves as the follow up to 2021’s No Wilderness Deep Enough, both of which center around the balance of melody with ambiance. Although Von Till’s solo work has shifted from the heavier sonic palette of Neurosis, that energy has inspired him deeply on his journey to create gothic folk and drone-infused Americana under his own moniker.

Von Till is set to play a trio of festivals throughout spring and summer including Roadburn Festival which takes place in the Netherlands from April 17 through 20. He will also make an appearance at Prepare The Ground Festival which is scheduled for May 30 through June 1 in Toronto, Canada. Finally, he will play the Fire In The Mountains Festival in Blackfeet Nation, Montana from July 25 through 27. A press release states that more tour dates are set to be announced in the near future.

Alone In A World Of Wounds Tracklist

1 – The Corpse Road

2 – Watch Them Fade

3 – Horizons Undone

4 – Distance

5 – Calling Down the Darkness

6 – The Dawning of the Day (Insomnia)

7 – Old Bent Pine

8 – River of No Return