Steve Von Till Announces New Ambient Album A Deep Voices Wilderness For April 2021 Release, Shares New Single “The Emptiness Swallows Us All”

Home News Roy Lott February 25th, 2021 - 4:43 PM

Steve Von Till has announced that his new album A Deep Voices Wilderness, is set to be released for an April 30 release via Neurot Recordings. The new record contains six tracks including the newly released single “The Emptiness Shadows Us All.” It also follows his 2020 effort No Wilderness Deep Enough, spawning the singles “Indifferent Eyes,” “Shadows on the Run” and “Dreams of Trees” Mxdwn had the opportunity to interview Till about the LP as well and describing it as “a moment of quiet solace in the chaos of the world.”

“This is how I originally heard this piece of music,” Till stated about the new album. “Without the voice as an anchor or earthbound narrative, these pieces have a broader wingspan. They become something else entirely and unfold in a more expansive way. The depth of the synths, juxtaposed with the strings and French horn, have space to develop and allow the listener to imagine their own story.”

“The Emptiness Shadows Us All” is a seven-minute song that is keen to Till’s sound and suits well with its title. Soft piano and violin instrumentations that has strong empty like emotion, taking the listener into another dimension. Check it out below.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat