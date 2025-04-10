Nekrogoblikon Shares Two New Songs “Fiend” and “Show Me Your Goblin”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 10th, 2025 - 5:30 PM

Whether or not they are the “Best Goblin Metal Band” or the only “Goblin Metal Band” is irrelevant. What does matter is that while John Goblikon, the rambunctious host of the Right Now Podcast, is the hideous face behind the sung vocals and the screaming is actually being masterfully delivered by Dickie Allen.

Fun and slimy, the crew behind Nekrogoblikon have tapped into ’80s culture of “creature features” with their presentation of their own double feature with two brand new music videos “Show Me Your Goblin” and “Fiend,” which is directed by Brandon Dermer, whose extensive resume includes mainstays Blink-182 and Panic! At The Disco. The songs were produced, engineered, and mixed by Jason Suecof.

In other news, Nekrogoblikon will be taking their show on the road for the Show Me Your Goblin Tour with special guests Revocation, Ov Sulfur, BRAT and Exmortus. Bringing the party to death metal, the band‘s sound is distinguished and complete with experienced instrumental arrangements and choruses that are as melodious as Nekrogoblikon are hypnotically explosive.