Trivium’s Matt Heafy & Nuclear Blast Partner With Team Vitality To Unveil “Metality (The Vitality Anthem)”

Home News Karan Singh November 2nd, 2022 - 3:17 PM

Trivium frontman Matthew Heafy, under the name “Kiichi Chaos,” and metal label Nuclear Blast have teamed up with global esports organization Team Vitality for the launch of “Metality (The Vitality Anthem).” Crafted by Heafy and mixed by prolific producer Josh Wilbur, this new release demonstrates the growing parallels between competitive gaming and music. it sets out to capture the essence of esports through the flair of heavy metal.

Team Vitality plans on using the track during events and competitions. This is their first project as part of a long-term collaboration with Nuclear Blast. Check it out below:

“Metal and gaming are two constants in my life that I hold near and dear,” Heafy states. “I’ve always found that gaming and metal go so well together … it’s as if they belong together.”

He continues, “Vitality is an org I have been a longtime fan of — I love their players and I feel they are some of the best on the planet. I love that they have their Metality brand built inside the org as well! When I was approached to create the theme song for their CS:GO team, I knew instantly what it needed to sound like. It was such a blast to create the piece in which I heard in my head when I think of Vitality and Metality. Thank you so much to Vitality for allowing me to do this — the partnership between Vitality x Nuclear Blast x Kiichi Chaos is going to show the world how far ahead of the game Vitality is. I look forward to what the future holds for Vitality!”

“I am thrilled about this collaboration with both Matt Heafy and Vitality,” Nuclear Blast’s Head of Marketing Tiffany Cantegrel said. “Creating more synergies between metal and gaming has been on Nuclear Blast’s radar for a while, and we are proud to make a striking entrance into the esport space with those two heavyweights. It’s a project built from scratch in just one month thanks to the passion of all partners involved. Expect other exciting initiatives to follow!”

Cantegrel finishes, “As a metal fan, I am amazed this killer track will be the Vitality CS:GO anthem, and proud to release it on Nuclear Blast. Special kudos to Matt; his combination of talent, enthusiasm and kindness is unparalleled.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat