Trivium’s Matt Heafy Stops Show to Help Audience Member Receive Medical Attention

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to loudwire.com, Trivium’s Matt Heafy has been saving lives because he stopped the band’s concert to help an audience member receive medical attention. The incident took place during Trivium’s tour stop at Tempe, Arizona’s Marquee Theatre, where they brought their heavy music to hype up the crowd.

During the intense moment Heafy immediately jumped into action by shutting down the song, immediately calling for the house lights and asking the audience to clear a path while directing security to the ailing audience member he feared was suffering from heat exhaustion. Once the path was clear, Heafy called out for medical support and letting them know where the audience member was in the crowd.

The incident marks the second time in less than a week where Heafy stopped a performance to look out for an audience member. While in Dallas on June 7, Heafy doffed his guitar to jump into the photo pit in front of the stage in order to catch a crowd surfer who was coming perilously close to going over the barrier without security there to catch them.

When the concert was over Heafy went on Twitter to share his thoughts about the incident.

I feel like I need a new stage name after all these quick stop and rescues. Dad here. Keepin it safe. Tempe was insane last night! Best one in 20 years! Vegas tonight! First time we played Vegas was also 20 years ago! Stream: 950 show only pm pst twitch #trivium pic.twitter.com/6rucekWBA0 — Matthew kiichichaos Heafy (@matthewkheafy) June 10, 2023

This is not the first time a crowd surfing incident has taken place. During a show in 2022, Heafy reacted quickly by grabbing the attention of a member of the band’s security team just in time to catch a crowd surfer in a dangerous position. A little later on in the evening Heafy gave a shout out the crew member for his quick action on social media following the show.