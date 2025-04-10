Everything But The Girl Covers Charli XCX, Adrianne Lenker and More Live in London

Home News Charlotte Huot April 10th, 2025 - 2:53 PM

Everything But The Girl have officially ended their decades-long live performance hiatus with two intimate shows at London’s MOTH Club on April 6 and 7, marking their first public gigs since 2000. The beloved duo, comprised of Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt, offered fans a deeply personal and eclectic setlist that bridged generations, blending classic hits with unexpected contemporary covers, according to NME.

In an emotional and genre-spanning return, the pair treated audiences to beloved originals like “Mirrorball,” “25th December” and “Nothing Left to Lose,” alongside fresh interpretations of modern favorites. Highlights included a reimagining of Charli XCX’s “I Might Say Something Stupid,” Adrianne Lenker’s haunting “Anything,” and Bridget St. John’s “Song To Keep You Company.” The set opened both nights with a nod to the Great American Songbook via Cole Porter’s “Night and Day.”

Also woven into the set were solo works by both Thorn and Watt, offering a rare look at the duo’s individual artistry. Songs like Watt’s “North Marine Drive” and Thorn’s “Small Town Girl” added intimate textures to the performance, reminding the audience of their expansive musical range.

These performances follow the release of Fuse, their first album in 24 years, which dropped in April 2023. The record was met with critical acclaim, with NME describing it as “immensely satisfying” and a rare instance of a reunion that “proves how big an impact their music has made.”

Despite the passage of time, Thorn and Watt remain focused on creating forward-thinking work. “We’re not out there on the heritage trail doing ‘best of’ tours or playing arenas,” Watt told NME. “We wanted to come back with something modern-sounding.”

There’s no official word yet on a full tour, but with two sold-out shows and an enthusiastic response from longtime fans, it’s clear that Everything But The Girl’s quiet return has struck a powerful chord. For now, their blend of nostalgia and reinvention continues to resonate—25 years later, and still evolving.