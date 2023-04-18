Everything But The Girl Shares Moody New Song “No One Knows We’re Dancing”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 18th, 2023 - 4:24 PM

According to pitchfork.com Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt are releasing the firs album in 24 years, Fuse. Previously the duo have shared their singles “Nothing Left To Lose,” “Caution To The Wind” and “Run A Red Light.

And now Everything But The Girl are back with another track called “No One Knows We’re Dancing,” which is a moody ditty consisting of catchy dance beats that can cause some people to dance while listening.

As a whole, No One Knows We’re Dancing” is a lovely tune which features how talented both Thorn and Watt are as musicians because the duo’s vocal performance sizzles the air with bittersweet sound and the chemistry between Thorn and Watt is wonderful by how both vocalist harmonically stay attuned with each other through the whole composition.

As for the instrumentation, the best part is hearing the noise from the keyboard playing because each note makes this song more personable by how the delicate sounds brings more heartfelt emotions while the catchy musical tempo creates a vibrant atmosphere where people can find themselves dancing while the music blares from the speakers.

Everything But the Girl‘s album Fuse will be released this Friday and it is the duo’s first album since 1999’s Temperamental.