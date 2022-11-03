Everything But The Girl Says They’ve Made Their First Album in Over 20 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard November 3rd, 2022 - 12:02 PM

Everything But The Girl announced they have completed a new album which will release in spring 2023. Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt went on Twitter yesterday to share the news about the upcoming record. Also for the first time the new record will be under the Everything But the Girl name since the release of the 1999 album Temperamental which they reissued last year.

Just thought you’d like to know that we have made a new Everything But The Girl album. It’ll be out next spring. Love, Ben and Tracey 😍@ben_watt@tracey_thorn — EverythingButTheGirl (@ebtg) November 2, 2022

Although Thorn and Watt quietly broke up as a duo in1999, they sometimes worked together while Thorn released several solo records and Watt worked on his Strange Feeling record label. AlsoThorn has released four memoirs since Temperamental, the latest being last year’s My Rock ’n’ Roll Friend, which is mostly about her friendship with Lindy Morrison of the rock band Go-Betweens.