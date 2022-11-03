mxdwn Music

Menu

Everything But The Girl Says They’ve Made Their First Album in Over 20 Years

November 3rd, 2022 - 12:02 PM

Everything But The Girl Says They’ve Made Their First Album in Over 20 Years

Everything But The Girl  announced  they have completed a new album which will release in spring 2023. Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt went on Twitter yesterday to share  the news  about the upcoming record. Also for the first time  the new record will be under the Everything But the Girl name since the release of the 1999 album Temperamental which they reissued last year.

Although Thorn and Watt quietly broke up as a duo in1999, they sometimes worked together while Thorn released several solo records and Watt worked on his Strange Feeling record label. AlsoThorn has  released four memoirs since Temperamental, the latest being last year’s My Rock ’n’ Roll Friend, which is mostly about her friendship with Lindy Morrison of the rock band Go-Betweens.

 

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.