Sea.Hear.Now Announce 2025 Lineup Featuring Alabama Shakes, TV On The Radio, LCD Soundsystem & More

Home News Michael Ferrara March 19th, 2025 - 5:35 PM

Sea.Hear.Now has announced their 2025 lineup with epic headlining performances from Blink 182 and Hozier, as well as an astonishing supporting cast of Alabama Shakes, Tv On The Radio, LCD Soundsystem and many more. The once in a lifetime festival packs together some of the music industry’s most remarkable bands and artists all in one place for a summer closeout leading into the new seasons and what is to come for the remainder of 2025. The festival will take place in Asbury Park, NEw Jersey, September 13th through 14th, 2025. Presale for the event begins March 21st at 10 A.M. E.T. Make sure those who are looking to experience the fun under the sun have their calendars marked for the sale.

While they are not the headliners of this festival, Alabama Shakes are definitely a band to look forward to for this event. Alabama Shakes, formed in 2009 in Athens, Alabama, is a Grammy-winning American rock band known for their fusion of Southern soul and garage rock, who delivers electrifying live performances. After an eight-year hiatus, the band, comprising vocalist and guitarist Brittany Howard, guitarist Heath Fogg and base Zac Cockrell, announced their return with a 2025 U.S. tour. Their performance at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in september promises a dynamic blend of soulful vocals and gritty instrumentals, captivating both longtime fans and new audiences.

TV on the Radio and LCD Soundsystem are also bands to keep in mind when booking tickets for this event. They are both set to deliver electrifying performances. TV on the Radio will showcase their innovative blend of indie rock and electronic sounds, while LCD Soundsystem promises a high-energy dance-rock experience.