Le Butcherettes and Death Valley Girls Announce New Split EP

Death Valley Girls

Alternative rock bands, Le Butcherettes and Death Valley Girls have an exciting announcement. They will be releasing a new split EP. The two song EP is out now digitally, but will be released on February 11 on 7 -inch. Pre-order is currently available.

Le Butcherettes’ Teri Gender Bender is actually a huge fan of the Death Valley Girls. She was flattered when they approached them, wanting to do the split release. She said that it was “A true honor to be a part of their EP!”

Death Valley Girls’ Bonnie Bloomgarden mentions how they talked about mental health, along with how it applies to the struggle of everyday. They’ve been applying these concepts to their songwriting. She says,

“Sometimes if you can, squint your eyes, alter your view, try to see experiences as opportunities to learn and grow! Sometimes that’s the best we can do!”

For one of the tracks, Le Butcherettes take on the Death Valley Girls song from Under the Spell of Joy, “The Universe.” The song is about the impact of the world and how it effects decision making, “You’re guided but you have free will still.” Teri Gender Bender’s version of the song mimics some of the original instrumental, while also adding some of her own flare to the track. The minimal use of instruments does an excellent job of highlighting the vocals. The almost entirely a cappella track is both eerie and quirky, ultimately creating a fascinating sound.

Then, Death Valley Girls have their new track “When I’m Free,” a flamboyant rock song that makes great use of Bloomgarden’s powerhouse vocals. Also, the saxophone and organ instrumentals are insane on this, not to mention the catchy guitar riffs done within the song. As the title describes the song discusses freedom and the constant struggle of trying to figure out life, “every time I feel like I am close/I realize there’s so much more I don’t know.” All in all, one hell of a track, definitely worth a listen.

There will be a one time vinyl pressing of the EP, but only 1000 copies will be released. So, if you want one, work fast. They’ll be available February 11, 2022. Pre-sale is currently available.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado