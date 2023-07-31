Death Valley Girls Share Earnest New Song “I Am a Wave”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 31st, 2023 - 5:23 PM

Today rock band Death Valley Girls have shared their song “I Am A Wave,” which comes from the band’s album Islands In The Sky. In addition to the tune, the Death Valley Girls have announced upcoming tour dates in Europe, US, Mexico and Australia.

As a whole, “I Am A Wave” is a composition which has instrumentation filling the atmosphere with electric rock while the harmonic vocal performances serenades the ears with amazing sound. Death Valley Girls have done a great job with “I Am A Wave” because the sense of passion and desire can be felt through the composition.

In the press release singer Bonnie Bloomgarden shares her thoughts about the latest song.

“This song is for anyone that has had a hard time making decisions or following their gut! I linger in indecision, and get stuck in the muck of options, weighing every single dynamic except “how does this make me feel.” Sometimes it’s from fear of imperfection, but always it’s from self-doubt, not trusting my instinct, or letting my intuition be my guide.”

The artist adds: “I’ve learned a lot from spiritual people lately. Pagans and witches, calling in the elements. I imagine it’s similar to asking Jesus, a saint, an ancestor, to help for guidance. For me this song is like a meditation, or a prayer. To become a wave. To not want to turn in, quit, and become small or unseen, but to flow, and grow. Become part of the flow!!”

Death Valley Girls have left little time between their LP Islands in the Sky and their rollicking new single “I Am a Wave.” The band builds off the strength of their critically acclaimed new project while introducing exciting new sonic terrain. Blending prog, shoegaze, pop, and psych-rock elements, the group lands thrillingly in its own world.