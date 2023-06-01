Freakout Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Allah Lahs, Acid Mothers Temple, Death Valley Girls and More

Home News James Reed June 1st, 2023 - 3:07 PM

The 11th Annual Freakout Festival, Seattle’s highly anticipated fall music festival, is preparing itself for it’s biggest and most broad rendition yet. From November 2nd to 5th, 2023, live music lovers will flock to the vibrant Ballard neighborhood to experience a unique four-day party with astounding performances.

Now in it’s 11th year and considered as a not-for-profit organization, Freakout has built a reputation as an institution that puts artists first and showcases diverse talents from the global music scene. From garage rock to psychedelic, punk to electronic, and everything in between.

Freakout is excited to announce the 2023 lineup:

Allah-Las: Los Angeles based psych-rock suit Allah-Las has gained critical acclaim for their surreal sound. Their notable live shows bring audiences to a nostalgic realm where wild guitars and beautiful harmonies reign supreme.

The Gories: Detroit-based band The Gories have been pioneers of the garage rock revival since the late 80’s.Their raw, high-energy performances have left a mark on the underground music scene.

The Spits: featuring unapologetic punk ethos and frenetic energy, The Spits will be performing 2 sets at this year’s Freakout. The band consists of electrifying live experiences and formed a dedicated fanbase with their chaotic performances.

Son Rompe Pera: Straight from Mexico, Son Rompe Pera brings a combination of cumbia and punk to the Freakout stage. They blend traditional Latin rhythms with an edgy punk base, creating an unforgettable sonic experience.

Sextile: Based in Los Angeles as well, Sextile has been capturing audiences with their dark, goth soundscapes. Their combination of post-punk and electronic elements create a mesmerizing soundscape and is best experienced on the dancefloor.

Freakout features even more bands in the coming months. Their lineup features Acid Mothers Temple, Crush (Members of Black Lips), Death Valley Girls, Jonathan Bree, El Khat, Acid Tongue, Gift, Lola Kirke, The Brightlight Social Hour, Kepi Ghoulie, GOON, Elis Paprika, Mauro Samaniego, Ramona, The Funerals, Mala Suerte, Michael Rault, Pearl Charles, zzzahara, Nestter Donuts, Monsterwatch, Mengers, Las Pijamas, Vondré, Diles Que No Me Maten, Shadow Show, Joudy, Archer Oh, Taleen Kali, Sunset Images, Tuesday Violence, Diminished Men, Brittany Davis, Biblioteka, Black Maracas, The Wind-Ups, All Star Opera, Dark Dazey, SuperMother, Midnight High, Ismay, Ritmo Cascabel, The Sugar Tradition, Moon Owl’s Mages, Lobo Lara, Floating Witch’s Head, Plum Vision, and Blix.

With it’s vibrant local scene, Ballard provides the perfect backdrop for the 11th Annual Freakout Festival. Attendees can explore the neighborhood’s charm and local cuisine in between sets at the local venues. This includes The Sunset, Salmon Bay Eagles Club (2 stages), The Tractor Tavern, Conor Bryne, Caffe Umbria, and C.C. Filson, with more in the works.

Tickets are available now.