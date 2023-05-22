Death Valley Girls Share Dog-Centric Music Video for “Say It Too”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 22nd, 2023 - 4:06 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Today rock band Death Valley Girls share a dog-centric video for the track “Say It Too.” The song appears on the album Islands In The Sky, which came out back in February on Suicide Squeeze Records.

In the press release singer Bonnie Bloomgarden discusses her inspiration behind “Say It Too.”

“‘Say it Too’ is a love song for my very best gal, my dog, Tommy. I rescued her from the pound, and she rescued me too, from a pound like life I was lost in! I had a dog shaped hole in my heart that was filled once we met! She got me through parts of the last 10 years I was not strong enough to get through alone. She walked with me everyday, reminded me to sleep, eat, and smile. Love you Tommy, now it’s your turn to say it too :).”

In the following statement Death Valley Girls further explain what the their latest music video is about,

“Our band text group chat is called “Animal Welcoming Committee” every dog we meet, in every city we visit, we want to make feel like a famous super hero! Almost like we are moonlighting as musicians, but really we are on tour to love dogs. Last summer Rikki covertly filmed every dog interaction (around 150!) we had on tour in Europe, and secretly made it into a video for Bonnie’s birthday!! We are so excited to share with you the heroes we met in June 2022!”

For the better part of a decade, Death Valley Girls have used their music as a means of tapping into a communal cosmic energy. On albums like Glow In The Dark, Darkness Rains and Under the Spell of Joy the band challenged the soul-crushing banality of modern society and celebrated “true magical infinite potential” through a collage of scorching proto-punk riffs, earworm melodies, far out lyrics and sizzling instrumentation.