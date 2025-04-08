Behemoth Unveil Thrilling New Single & Video “Lvciferaeon”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 8th, 2025 - 3:13 PM

Today, Poland’s extreme metal band Behemoth have unveiled a stunning music video for their new single “Lvciferaeon.” Filled to the brim with iconic and blasphemous imagery, the video for “Lvciferaeon” follows the tradition of cinematic and spectacular music videos for which Behemoth have always been known for.

Similar to “The Shadow Elite,” which was the last single from the band’s highly anticipated thirteenth studio album, The Shit Ov God, “Lvciferaeon” encapsulates both Behemoth’s raw black metal roots and the vicious grandeur of modern-era Behemoth.

While talking about the song, band member Nergal said: “It seems fitting to announce ‘Lvciferaeon’ as our next single amongst all the protest activity seen on the streets of the ‘Unholy Trinity’ Tour. Lucifer has been a recurring symbol for us over our three decades of existence, which os a symbol of defiance and humanity in contrast to the divine ideal. Our fight continues!”