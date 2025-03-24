Dua Lipa Teams Up With Vance Joy To Cover “Riptide” During Show In Melbourne

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 24th, 2025 - 9:13 PM

Pop star Dua Lipa surprised fans with a remarkable on-stage guest, having Australian singer Vance Joy perform his famous hit Riptide. The performance took place at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, where the crows erupted with excitement as Joy made his way to the stage.

The artists then sang an acoustic version of the 2013 hit single Riptide. Lipa’s rich vocals blended beautifully with Joy’s folk-pop sound, creating a fresh and captivating rendition of the 12-year-old song.

Fans were quick to turn the arena into a singalong session. Both artists were thrilled to see a crowd with such excitement. The song is nostalgic to lots of people of the true essence of the music of the 2010s, it still continues to be a fan favorite for many. Both Lipa and Joy have an amazing stage presence with them both dancing along to the song as Joy played his ukulele. It is amazing to see two different artists combine genres and create such incredible chemistry.

It is so amazing to see artists supporting each other as Dua Lipa had this to say to the audience about Joy’s popular song:

“quite possibly one of my favorite songs,” stated NME.

The collaboration was definitely the highlight of the performance, and many clips of the unexpected performance have circulated online. As Lipa continues to tour, fans should continue to keep an eye out for more surprise performances like this one.





