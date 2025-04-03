Machine Head Live Debut “These Scars Won’t Define Us” & “Unbound” During Tour Opener

Home News Cait Stoddard April 3rd, 2025 - 4:17 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Machine Head performed their two new songs, “These Scars Won’t Define Us” and “Unbound” live for the first time during the kick-off concert of their North American tour on Tuesday, April 1, at Revolution Concert House And Event Center in Garden City, Idaho.

“These Scars Won’t Define Us” and “Unbound” will both appear on Machine Head’s eleventh studio album, Unatoned, which will be released on April 25, through Nuclear Blast/Imperium Recordings. The band’s frontman Robb Flynn told The Garza Podcast about Unatoned: “My last album was like a huge renaissance for the band. It just was fucking crazy. We headlined Hellfest in France. It was our tenth record. It was a concept record. It was the first time we ever did a concept record. Opening track was a 10-minute-long song. It’s nuts.”

The singer adds: “I’m fortunate enough to have been in this position a handful of times where I now have to follow up this record that is so beloved by fans, by people. It’s incredibly successful and it elevates the band to another level. And everybody wants us to write another concept record. Everybody is just, like, ‘You should just make another record like that one.’ And I’m, like, ‘You can’t, because it’s never gonna live up. Nothing’s ever gonna live up, ecause that moment for so many people.”

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback