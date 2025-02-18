Machine Head Announce New Album Unatoned For April 2025 Release, Share New Single & Video “Unbound”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 18th, 2025 - 1:56 PM

For over three decades, founder, vocalist and guitarist Robb Flynn has led Bay Area metal band Machine Head on an uncompromising path, which is fueled by defiance, reinvention and a relentless pursuit of evolution. UNATØNED, the band‘s eleventh album, will be unleashed to the world on April 25, through Nuclear Blast Records.

The album is a testament to momentum and it is honed to its sharpest edge that forges on creative discipline and the hunger to push forward. To mark the announcement, the band has revealed the first single, “UNBØUND,” which is fabulous by how the instrumentation and vocal performance smacks the background with a sizzling metal vibe in each scene.

Written in motion, the album reflects the raw energy of the band’s return to the global festival circuit after an 11-year hiatus. UNATØNED was recorded at Robb’s Jam Room, Sharkbite Studios, and Drop Of Sun Recording between July 2023 and December 2024. The album was produced by Robb Flynn as well as Zack Ohren, who was also responsible for the engineering.

UNATØNED Track List

1. LANDSCAPE ØF THØRNS

2. ATØMIC REVELATIØNS

3. UNBØUND

4. ØUTSIDER

5. NØT LØNG FØR THIS WØRLD

6. THESE SCARS WØN’T DEFINE US

7. DUSTMAKER

8. BØNESCRAPER

9. ADDICTED TØ PAIN

10. BLEEDING ME DRY

11. SHARDS ØF SHATTERED DREAMS

12. SCØRN

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback