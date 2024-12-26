Machine Head Teases Forthcoming New Record: “Putting The Finishing Touches On The New Album”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 26th, 2024 - 4:20 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, San Francisco metal band Machine Head are completing work on their eleventh studio album for a April 2025 release. On December 4, the band’s social media shared a few photos of the their frontman and main songwriter Robb Flynn in the studio, with the following caption: “Robb putting the finishing touches on the new album.”

Last month, Machine Head released the new single, “These Scars Won’t Define Us.” The official lyric video for the track, features guest appearances by the other three bands In Flames, Lacuna Coil and Unearth, who will accompany Machine Head on a spring 2025 North American tour. The five week jaunt will begin on April 5, in Oakland, California at the legendary Fox Theater, then heads south for a stop at Sick New World festival and back across Canada, before concluding on May 10, in Kelowna, British Columbia.

Machine Head‘s current lineup includes former HAVOK guitarist Reece Alan Scruggs. Scruggs stepped in for Machine Head’s previous guitarist Wacław “Vogg” Kiełtyka, who had been unable to make some of the group’s dates due to his touring commitments with his longtime band Decapitated.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback