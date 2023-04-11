Public Image Ltd Announces First New Album End Of World in Eight Years and Share New Song “Penage”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 11th, 2023 - 3:32 PM

Today Public Image Ltd have announced their 11 studio album and first album in eight years, End of World. The album will be released on August 11 and it follows the sad passing of John Lydon‘s wife of more than 4 decades, Nora Forster.

According to the press release the band began writing and recording End of World back in 2018, during their 40 anniversary tour. When the tour was over, Public Image Ltd regrouped in the studio and ehe result finds the band set to release 13 of the best tracks they have ever written.

Also today Public Image Ltd have shared their new song “Penage,” which Lydon has described it as, “something of a mediaeval Viking epic.” As a whole, the band’s latest tune is amazing by how the instrumentation energizes the atmosphere with a killer rock sound and as for the vocal performances, each vocal tone brings a high dose of excitement and wonder.

End of World Tracklist