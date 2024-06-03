Sex Pistols To Reunite With Frank Carter Replacing Johnny Rotten

Home News Cait Stoddard June 3rd, 2024 - 2:50 PM

According to loudwire.com, It has been announced that the surviving members of the Sex Pistols are getting back together without Johnny Rotten. Guitarist Steve Jones, bassist Paul Cook and bassist Glen Matlock will be performing Sex Pistols‘s iconic debut album Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols during a pair of August benefit shows. Frank Carter will be replacing Rotten for each show.

Carter is the frontman for the English punk band Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes and sis debut performance with former group Pure Love was at Bush Hall in 2012. “This has been a joy from start to finish,” Carter said. “When the Sex Pistols call, you answer. I’m very excited to be a part of it.”

Sex Pistols‘s shows with Carter are set for August 13 and 14 at London’s Bush Hall, with proceeds to benefit the legendary local venue. Tickets go on sale June 5.

The news about the upcoming shows follows the Sex Pistols split from 2022’s Pistol, where Rotten allegedly sued to stop the music from being allegedly used in the Disney FX television biopic series, which was based on a memoir by Jones. Rotten later mentioned he had faced “financial ruin” after losing the lawsuit.

“This entire juggernaut of confusion has cost me millions,” Rotten said. “Such a hideous, nasty onslaught. I never expected Steve, Paul and Glen to be that evil and we never even sat down and had a conversation about it.” Lydon also did not approve of a Sex Pistols compilation called The Original Recordings, where the singer described it as “substandard” and distancing himself from the production.

The group last performed together with Rotten back in 2007-2008. More recently, Jones and Cook joined Billy Idol and Tony James from Generation X to form a short-lived supergroup called Generation Sex.