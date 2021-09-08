Former Sex Pistols Bandmates Respond To John Lydon’s Comments About Upcoming Series

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 8th, 2021 - 9:46 PM

Steve Jones, guitarist and Paul Cook, drummer of Sex Pistols blasted frontman John Lydon about his derogatory comments after he lost the legal battle of using their band’s songs on the upcoming miniseries over the UK’s punk legends. The six episode series Pistols is about Jones that is based off his 2018 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol”.

Jones and Cook argued in court that the agreement with Lydon about licensing requests was based on a majority rules basis. Lydon though said the agreement was over 20 years ago and that the use of Sex Pistols music and imagery was made on an unanimous agreement. However, a judge last month ruled the agreement was still valid.

John Lydon posted on his official website stating: that he only made aware of the announcement of Pistol hours before it was made, and he had no idea how the band would be portrayed in it. He also called himself “the creative force of the Sex Pistol” in addition to being “the lead singer and songwriter, front man, image, the lot, you name it.”

Jones and Cook released their own statement to respond to what Lydon said: “Despite John Lydon’s comments on his website, we reiterate that he was informed of the Pistol TV series, offered meetings with the director and to be involved in the show months before principal photography began. He refused these offers and we were saddened he would not engage and at least have a conversation with the director Danny Boyle and co-showrunner Craig Pearce.”

Photo credit: David Uzzardi