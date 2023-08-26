Turnstile Joined By Julien Baker To Perform “Underwater Boi” in France

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 26th, 2023 - 3:19 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

On Friday, August 25th Turnstile played a show at France’s Rock En Seine. Boygenius was also in the lineup on Friday so by a fun and entertaining turn of events, Julien Baker joined Turnstyle on stage. Baker came out with Turnstyle to sing “Underwater Boi” from the album Glow On. Baker also contributed to this song on the album’s original recording.

Brooklyn Vegan states, “Turnstile played France’s Rock En Seine today (8/25), and boygenius are on the lineup as well, so Julien Baker came out with Turnstile to sing with them on Glow On highlight “Underwater Boi,” which she also contributed to on the album. The boygenius source Twitter account found some video and posted it.”

This was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience for those in France and the show was truly rocking there are posts from it all over Twitter and the internet. It was a truly rocking collaboration. With elements from both artists, this show was one to remember.

Brooklyn Vegan also stated in the same article, “Boygenius also brought out Turnstile’s Brendan Yates and Viagra Boys‘ Sebastian Murphy for “Satanist” during their set.” and “Turnstile also recently teamed up with BADBADNOTGOOD for an EP of re-imagined Glow On songs.”