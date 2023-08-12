Turnstile Shares Exciting New Video For “New Hearts Designs” with Badbadnotgood

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 12th, 2023 - 12:05 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Photo by Raymond Flotat

Turnstile recently shared a new video for their entire new EP New Hearts Design on August 11, 2023, with appearances from Badbadnotgood. The ten-minute video covers the entire 3 song EP from beginning to end. This EP includes the songs “Mystery”, “Alien Love Call (Ft. Blood Orange)” and “Underwater Boi”. This EP video was filmed and edited by Alex Henery and the Ep is available to listen to on all streaming platforms.

A press release stated New Hearts Design is, “a collaborative three-song EP which sees the two groups teaming up to reimagine songs from Turnstile’s celebrated LP, Glow On.” They also stated this is Stereogum’s Album of the Week. They also stated about Turnstile, “Comprised of Brendan Yates (Vocals), Franz Lyons (Bass/Vocals), Pat McCrory (Guitars), and Daniel Fang (Drums), Turnstiles brand of youth-minded, youth-driven hardcore punk is intent on breaking down barriers, sonically and ideologically.

The video begins at a concert with the song “Mystery”. It is shot in black and white, giving a Days-gone-by feeling to the video and making the experience of the watcher at the beginning full of nostalgia. After this, you can see various clips of fans that look like they’re talking right to you and add a level of personal connection to the video. With clips of stage diving in the middle the video makes it seem as though you really are at the concert listening to these two amazing bands perform their EP. This is definitely an EP and video you should not miss, check it out below!