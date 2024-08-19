The Hives Share New Boyband-Inspired Video For “Rigor Mortis Radio”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 19th, 2024 - 12:50 PM

Today, The Hives released a show-stopping video for their swaggering single, “Rigor Mortis Radio.” The video is directed by Filip Nilsson and it finds the band in a synchronized dance as they are wearing matching signature suits. What is fabulous about the music video is how each scene shows viewers The Hives showing off their best boyband meets Bob Fosse moves as they dance through the streets.

The video comes off the band’s summer support tour with Foo Fighters and the announcement of their 2024 North American fall headline tour, with dates in NYC at Kings Theatre, Boston at Roadrunner and Philadelphia. It includes stops at Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, NJ and Oceans Calling Festival at Ocean City, MD.

In the 25 years since The Hives exploded around the world, they have sold out stadiums and shared stages with everyone from AC/DC to The Rolling Stones. Rolling Stone named Veni Vidi Vicious one of the Top 100 Albums of the decade and “Hate To Say I Told You So” earned a spot on Pitchfork’s Top 500 Songs of the 2000’s. The band have sold millions of albums world-wide with multiple RIAA Gold-certifications.

