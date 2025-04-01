Candlemass Unleash Heavy New Single “Black Star”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 1st, 2025 - 6:23 PM

Grammy-nominated doom pioneers Candlemass have unveiled the title track of their upcoming EP, Black Star, which will be out on May 9, through Napalm Records. The EP impressively marks the 40th anniversary of the legendary band and the song

seamlessly merges haunting melodies with deeply introspective lyrics that are brought to life by the inimitable voice of Johan Längqvist.

Written by genre-defying mastermind Leif Edling, the ditty delves into themes of existential struggle, temptation and the allure of darkness that is an intense atmosphere imbued with Candlemass’s signature sound. Also, the single arrives with a dark and gloomy atmospheric music video of the band performing “Black Star.”

While briefly talking about the tune, the band says: “Black Star‘ is the big heavy track. Contains a bit of everything, Melodic verse, monolithic riff, up-tempo Sabbathy mid part, grand ending a ‘la Rainbow!”

Candlemass will be honoring their 40th anniversary of pioneering the genre with the four-track EP, Black Star. Packed with canyon-deep riffs, the genre-defying band unveils two brand-new songs alongside two cover versions of timeless classics.