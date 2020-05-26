Paul Banks’ New Band Muzz Releases Acoustic Version of “Trinidad” from Isolation

Home News Drew Feinerman May 26th, 2020 - 1:22 PM

American singer/songwriter and Interpol frontman Paul Banks’ new band Muzz have released an acoustic version of “Trinidad,” the third single released ahead of Muzz’s self titled debut album dropping June 5, according to Brooklyn Vegan. In addition to Banks, the band consists of musician Josh Kaufman of Bonny Light Horseman and Day of the Dead, songwriter Josh Ritter, and drummer Matt Barrick of The Walkmen, Jonathan Fire*Eater and Fleet Foxes.

“Trinidad” is a slow and somber tune that reflects the loneliness felt from each of the musicians filming themselves in their respective homes. The melody is nonetheless beautiful, and the chemistry that exists among the band members is evident. The chords strummed on the acoustic guitar provide some uplifting hope, as well as melancholic realizations, the way that only the best acoustic guitar players can provide for listeners.

In addition to “Trinidad,” Muzz has released “Red Western Sky” as well as “Broken Tambourine,” building up the anticipation for the band’s debut album. With live music currently at a standstill because of the coronavirus pandemic, new music is welcome among fans of all genres, and musicians will continue to find ways to collaborate and provide entertainment for their fans.

Banks’ last project he was involved with prior to Muzz was Interpol’s seventh studio album A Fine Mess, which was released in May of last year. The album received moderate reviews among its critics, and Mxdwn’s Elle Henriksen described the album as, “quite literally a fine mess, with tracks worth listening to on repeat but also missed opportunities where the band played it safe.”