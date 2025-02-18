Nick Cave Defends Kanye West’s Discography Admist Antisemitic Controversy

Home News Jazmin Mendoza February 18th, 2025 - 9:45 PM

It seems that 2025 is the year of controversy for Kanye West as Nick Cave defends his music despite West’s anti-semitic views according to NME. Cave revealed he wanted West’s song “I Am God” to be played at his funeral. A couple of days later, West promptly created a chain of controversy, as he began to declare as a Nazi and praised Hitler various times. Kanye West Sued Over Allegations Of Discrimination, Accused Of Texting Jewish Employee “Hail Hitler” Going as far as to sell a white T-shirt with a swastika on his official website.

Cave responded to a recent fan letter through The Red Hand Files blog who asked Cave how could he listen to music created by “the scum of a human being.” Cave responded back by saying:

“As odious and disappointing as many of Kanye’s views are, and as sickening as antisemitism is – in its sadly always-present, ever-morphing forms – I endeavour to seek beauty wherever it presents itself. In doing so, I am reluctant to invalidate the best of us in an attempt to punish the worst. I don’t think we can afford that luxury.”

“Numerous letters have come in expressing, in no uncertain terms, disapproval of my fondness for Kanye West’s music. A lot of time and energy has been spent explaining the evil of Nazism, the harm of antisemitism, why it is wrong to sell t-shirts emblazoned with swastikas and why it is unacceptable to coerce one’s girlfriend into standing naked on the red carpet at the Grammys.”

Cave’s comments ave sparked numerous debates across social media about art and the conduct of it’s artists at times. Some fans agree with Cave’s perspective while other’s argue that Wests’ influence on hip-hop leave Kanye in a place where he is untouchable. Some say that artists should be held accountable for their actions. Kanye West’s Twitter Account Deactivated After Hateful Rant

Kanye West has been a public figure for a long time and has continued to evolve and stay relevant till this day. Cave’s remarks about West contribute to a broader discussion on whether or not the art should be seperated from the artist in cases of misconduct.

Opinion remain divded, but one thing is for sure: Kanye West’s legacy defined at one point by his music, is in one of the most contentious debates in today’s culture.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat