Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Join Forces With Run The Jewels’ El-P For Collaborative New Single “Glib Tongued”

Today, the Newcastle, UK-based band Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs has released the official video for “Glib Tongued” featuring El-P, is the third song to be released from the band’s forthcoming fifth studio album, Death Hilarious, that will be released on April 4, through Missing Piece Records in North America and Rocket Recordings.

While talking about the song, bassist John-Michael Hedley said: “‘Glib Tongued’ was an idea I’d been sitting on for a few years. It felt like the right time to inject it into Death Hilarious. Though after bringing it to the table it morphed into something bigger and better than I could have ever imagined. Securing El-P’s services for a verse blew my mind and I feel immensely proud that an idea I’d worked on during an extremely dark time in my life, has flourished into a powerful force for good. I hope.”

Last year, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs released a Record Store Day exclusive vinyl of their explosive KEXP session, which has surpassed one million views on YouTube. Death Hilarious follows the band’s breakthrough fourth studio album, Land of Sleeper, that was acclaimed by Pitchfork, Bandcamp Daily, Consequence of Sound, The Quietus, DIY Magazine, AllMusic and other publications