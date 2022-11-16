Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Unveil Wild New Video For “Mr Medicine”

Home News Roy Lott November 16th, 2022 - 6:55 PM

UK-based group Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs has shared a new video for their single “Mr. Medicine,” along with its accompanying artistic music video. It sees the band perform the song in a stone circle similar to the ones in Scotland. As the song progresses, costumes change, eyes fall out of their sockets and horns grow out of their heads. It is directed by artist Wilm Danby, who has worked with Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Bullion. Check it out below.

“When I first heard the track, I immediately felt a kind of forward motion, like being pushed forward by an unknown force in a nightmare, toward an unknown thing/place, floating but with no control. Scary but fun…” says Danby about the video. “On repeated listens, it became sort of a mantra with riffs, about transcending fear through some kind of ritual or rite of passage. I wanted to make that ritual happen, to see what it could look like, and if it would work!”

Mr Medicine’ is a “song written to be a sonic arrow, purposefully succinct with no fat and no detours,” writes guitarist and producer Sam Grant.“Lyrically I suppose the sentiment is not too dissimilar to Sister Sledge ‘Lost In Music’, only galvanized by heavy, heavy doses of distortion and really big drum fills,” adds leading man Matt Baty.

Their new album Land of Sleeper arrives on February 17th via Missing Piece Group Records. Fans can pre-order it here.