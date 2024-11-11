Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Return With New Single “Detroit”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 11th, 2024 - 12:02 PM

Today, the UK-based band Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs have returned with “Detroit,” which is their first release of new music following their critically acclaimed 2023 breakthrough LP, Land of Sleeper. As a whole, the song is fantastic by how the instrumentation brings a head-banging hard rock vibe, while the vocalist powerfully shouts out the lyrics.

While talking about “Detroit,” singer Matt Baty said: “’Detroit’ reflects on the worst manifestations of male jealousy and resentment and the ways in which a lack of accountability can lead to deflecting responsibility in exchange for blaming external forces like fate or God for perceived injustice.”

The new single follows the band’s Record Store Day exclusive vinyl release of their explosive KEXP session, which just surpassed 1,000,000 views. “Detroit” marks the band’s first release of new music since the release of their fourth studio album Land of Sleeper, which was acclaimed by Pitchfork, Bandcamp Daily, Consequence of Sound, The Quietus, DIY Magazine, AllMusic and other publications.

In their 4 star review, The Guardian stated:“their Black Sabbath-esque doom riffs make them accessible to anyone who has overlooked the past few decades worth of hard rock history… it’s undeniable that the band’s fourth album Land of Sleeper will keep listeners entrenched in their heady cosmos.”