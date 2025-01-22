Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Announce New Album Death Hilarious For April 2025 Release, Share New Single & Video “Stitches”

Home News Michael Ferrara January 22nd, 2025 - 6:09 PM

The band is squealing their way into 2025, with the new announcements of Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs’ new album Death Hilarious and single and video “Stiches”. The UK based band is set to release their 5th studio album in association with Missing Place Records for the North American region and Rocket Recordings for the rest of the world. Listen and watch the visuals to the new song below.

The video is definitely and interesting experience, maybe even something most viewers wouldn’t understand. For fans of Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, this is just the tip of the ice burg. Ben Faircloth, the director of the video, had an idea and image he wanted to create with this visual. Through his eyes, the video depicts the band being mutated and mutilated by hideous hybrid fauna from across multiple dimensions of nightmares.

The new single, “Stitches”, is a sludgy and hypnotic anthem exploring themes of emotional wounds and resilience. It has the combination of crushing riffs, a relentless groove and Matt Baty’s gritty, impassioned vocals. The track’s raw intensity and psychedelic undertones deliver an immersive, cathartic listening experience for fans of heavy experimentation.

Death Hilarious Tracklist:

1) Blockage

2) Detroit

3) Collider

4) Stitches

5) Glib Tongued (feat. El-P)

6) The Wyrm

7) Carousel

8) Coyote Call

9) Toecurler

The band is also set to go on tour in the spring of 2025, kicking off in Portsmouth, United Kingdom on April 2nd which is two days before the release of the new album, then finalizing May 28th, in Hamburg, Germany.