Crosses Team Up With Run The Jewels’ El-P In New Video For “Big Youth”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to revolvermag.com, Crosses has teamed up with Run The Jewels’s member, El-P, for the video “Big Youth.” In the glitchy black and white video, Crosses and EI-P thrash around in front of a screen with jarring images displaying behind them and then El-P shows up at one point to look menacing in his signature shades.

Crosses are a electronic-rock side project of Deftones‘s, Chino Moreno, and Far’s Shaun, Lopez. The group released their first album in near a decade this past year, with Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete. The duo has previously announced a U.S. tour that kicked off on February 7 in Salt Lake City.

The duo have also previously announced their first-ever U.K. tour, which is added to the handful of spring European dates that have already been revealed.

