Martin Garrix and Arijit Singh Join Forces on New Song “Angels For Each Other”

Khalliah Gardner March 16th, 2025 - 12:32 PM

The collaboration between Dutch DJ-producer Martin Garrix and Indian music superstar Arijit Singh has birthed an exciting new track titled “Angels For Each Other.” Released through STMPD RCRDS, the much-anticipated single unites the distinctive soundscapes of two musical powerhouses, creating a fusion that is both inspirational and culturally rich. This marks a unique milestone for Singh, as he explores English lyrics for the first time, intertwining them with his well-loved Hindi vocals. The song delves into the themes of life’s simplicity and the profound impact of compassion, encapsulating a universal message that transcends borders.

Garrix, known for his dynamic production style and crowd-pleasing shows, also surprises fans by appearing on vocals. He first hinted at this departure from his usual role as a producer via a teaser on Instagram, showing a more personal and exploratory side of his artistry. This bold move is indicative of Garrix’s ongoing journey of musical evolution, especially following a year where he released a series of successful tracks and an EP named “IDEM.” Garrix’s ability to infuse his signature electronic beats with the emotional depth of Singh’s vocals offers listeners a fresh auditory experience.

The excitement doesn’t end with the release. Garrix is celebrating the launch of “Angels For Each Other” with a live performance at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, a nod to Singh’s significant fanbase in India. Later this month, Garrix will headline Ultra Music Festival in Miami, a testament to his global influence and enduring popularity. As Garrix continues to expand his sound and Singh conquers new linguistic frontiers, “Angels For Each Other” stands as a testament to their artistic prowess and their ability to connect with fans across the globe.

Beyond their individual achievements, both Garrix and Singh bring substantial weight to this collaboration. Garrix’s career, which took flight with his hit “Animals” in 2013, has been marked by widespread acclaim and collaborations with other major artists. Meanwhile, Singh’s journey from a small-town boy in West Bengal to a worldwide musical icon showcases his immense talent and relentless dedication. Both artists have established their own labels—STMPD RCRDS and Oriyon music respectively—fostering new talent and pushing the boundaries of their genres.

The track “Angels For Each Other” therefore represents not just a convergence of musical styles but an amalgamation of cultural influences and personal artistry. Both artists’ commitment to musical innovation and global connectivity underscores the song’s central themes. As Garrix and Singh continue to expand their musical palettes, their latest collaboration shines as an ethereal example of how music can transcend boundaries and speak to the universal human experience.