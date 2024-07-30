Palm Tree Music Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Calvin Harris, OneRepublic, Martin Garrix & More

Home News Sarah Faller July 30th, 2024 - 4:19 PM

Palm Tree Music Festival produced by Live Nation has just released its 2024 lineup for its second festival. Last year this festival had its sold-out debut in Dana Point, California. Now the festival has returned and has produced an exciting lineup of artists and DJ’s for the festival in October. The headliners for Saturday Oct 5 are Martin Garrix and OneRepublic. Calvin Harris and the Chainsmokers will be headlining Sunday Oct. 6.

Martin Garrix the Netherlands based DJ and Saturday’s headliner is currently on tour with many exciting festival stops to come including Veld Festival in August, and Lollapalooza Berlin in September. He recently released his single “Smile” in collaboration with Carolina Liar.

OneRepublic is also currently on an international tour which will include a stop at the Singapore Grand Prix. They have been very busy this year releasing their song “Nobody” for the season two for the anime Kaiju No.8, releasing the collaboration “Fire” for the 2024 European soccer cup, and releasing their sixth studio album “Artificial Paradise.

Sunday’s headliner Calvin Harris just released his new song “Free” with Ellie Goulding. He is currently on an international tour which will go into November shortly before he performs at Palm Tree music festival for his 2024 album Lovers In A Past Life.

The Chainsmokers released their six song EP No Hard Feelings earlier this year after releasing a slew of collaborations and singles. The DJ duo will also be touring the world as they perform their new EP.

The headliners aren’t the only exciting performance scheduled for Palm Tree Music Festival. Some other acts include Cannons the indie pop band, and support act to Imagine Dragons who will be performing Saturday. Chelsea Cutler singer, songwriter, and producer along with Flamingosis the electronic artist will be performing Sunday.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi