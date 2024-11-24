Martin Garrix & Jex Team Up For Collaborative New Single “Told You So”

Home News Juliet Paiz November 24th, 2024 - 8:40 PM

Martin Garrix has teamed up with singer JEX for their latest single titled, “Told You So.” Garrix blends house beats, creating a great melody that builds up to an intense drop. It’s a perfect song for a club setting and even for a personal playlist!

Lyrically, the song explores themes that involve the emotional aftermath of a relationship. JEX sings about the stinging feeling of knowing things aren’t working out no matter how strong the attempts are to fix the relationship. Her vocals truly bring the song to life as Garrix brings his signature sound to the track.

The music video features a dream-like storyline. It follows a couple caught in an emotional cycle of connection and distance with shifting visuals bringing viewers through the song’s ups and downs. Garrix fuses emotion and high energy to create a release that truly stands out.

This follows Garrix’s recent headlining performance at the Palm Tree Music Festival produced by Live Nation on October 5 in Dana Point. However, this wasn’t his only festival he participated in, he was also at Vled Festival in August and Lollapalooza Berlin in September. A DJ in high demand!