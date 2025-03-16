Julian Casablancas + The Voidz Debuts New Song “Blue Demon” Live and Announces New EP Megz Of Ram On Stephen Colbert’s Late Show

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 16th, 2025 - 1:20 PM

The Voidz, the eclectic rock band fronted by Julian Casablancas, recently made an electrifying appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Known for their genre-blending sound and experimental approach, The Voidz used the venerable late-night platform to debut their latest single, “Blue Demon.” The performance was a spectacle, showcasing the band’s signature blend of rock, electronic, and avant-garde influences. Adding to the excitement of the evening, Casablancas announced their forthcoming EP titled “Megz Of Ram,” which promises to push the boundaries of their already expansive musical landscape.

The choice of “The Late Show” for this debut was strategic, reaching a broad audience and generating buzz for their impending release. Casablancas, along with bandmates Jeramy “Beardo” Gritter, Amir Yaghmai Jacob “Jake” Bercovici Alex Carapetis and Jeff Kite, delivered a captivating performance. The stage was awash in neon lights, reflecting the psychedelic ethos of the new track. “Blue Demon” is characterized by its haunting synths and driving guitar riffs, creating a soundscape that is both otherworldly and compelling.

During the interview segment, Casablancas shared insights into the making of “Megz Of Ram,” describing the project as an exploration of sound and emotion. He hinted at influences ranging from post-punk to experimental rock, suggesting that the EP will be as diverse as their previous works. The band’s innovative sound often challenges mainstream conventions, and their latest project appears poised to do just that.

As The Voidz continue to evolve musically, their commitment to artistic originality is unyielding. Their appearance on Colbert’s show not only introduced “Blue Demon” to the world in a memorable way but also set the stage for what promises to be another ambitious chapter in their discography. The anticipation for “Megz Of Ram” is palpable among fans and critics alike, eager to see what unconventional paths the band will traverse next.

More information here: https://www.stereogum.com/2300212/watch-the-voidz-play-an-extra-wacky-blue-demon-announce-new-ep-megz-of-ram-on-colbert/news/

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette