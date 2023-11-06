Julian Casablancas + The Voidz Live Debut “Flexorcist”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 6th, 2023 - 1:37 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to stereogum.com, artist Julian Casablancas and The Voidz have finished up their four night residency at Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn, which kicked off on Halloween and ended on November 3. Casablancas and The Voidz shared their new single “Flexorcist,” which mad its official live debut on November 1.

As a whole, “Flexorcist” is a lovely ditty that has instrumentation sizzling the air with classy and harmonic pop vibes while Casablancas serenades the ears with his swooning vocal tones. Based from the footage, it does seem that the audience loved the set because they were singing along as well.

Also Casablancas and The Voidz perform a few covers song which they have only played a couple of times over the years. Casablancas and The Voidz performed Misfits’s “Halloween,” Milli Vanilli’s “Girl You Know It’s True,” and Michael Cassidy’s “Think Before You Drink,” which was a part of their 2018 setlist for a while.

