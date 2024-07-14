Julian Casablancas Addresses Fans’ Disappointment With The Voidz’s AI Album Cover Art

Home News Kayleigh Lycans July 14th, 2024 - 2:07 PM

According to Grimy Goods, Julian Casablancas, lead of The Strokes and The Voidz, has just recently received backlash for using an AI album cover for The Voidz’s newest album titled Like All Before You. Featuring the recently released single, “All The Same.” After posting the new album art on Instagram, crediting AI ‘artist’ (@dolorsilentium), the band received backlash in the comments.

Fans made many comments on the post, such as this quote, posted by @egetaktak, “I’m incredibly disappointed at your choice to use Al as the cover. The piece of art meant to reflect the artistry of an entire album being represented by soulless plagiarized Al production. Rather than having an artist express themselves in the style of your music, you’ve chosen to use something that steals from talented artists in an attempt to replace them and make a quick profit. The Voidz, in my mind, represented pure creative expression, however, to use something so devoid of creativity to represent your art is disrespectful to your music. Please revise the art, support a real artist and preserve creativity.”

An additional comment from a fan, “It’s getting harder and harder to call yall my favorite band man stop with this Al shit.” Posted by @cassinidontcomehomee

“Just lost so much respect for you i was pretty excited to see a new voidz album, but using ai art cheapens everything about it, you definitely have the money to pay an actual artist to make art for your album will not be streming this or buying merch : (( i love your other albums a ton but plagarisim is never okay.” Posted by @mechaneptune

Julian Casablancas responded to the criticism on his personal Instagram account (@minorbutmajor) saying, “whoa. some of these comments……….

/ i’ve used SSo much “man made” artist art over the years and will continue to do so (see the show posters/ approvals/ money to artists)

/ also we used a BUNCH of original art in the big booklet we worked on that comes with the vinyl (credited / got approval /paid etc) …

/ @bargainhuntersorbalmain put it all together album / posters merch stickers / that’s graphic artist working

/ the original art we wanted to use – the artist wanted to charge $150,000. What is this 1988

/ we def didn’t go out of our way to use Ai art … I just objectively – in the wilderness of art out there – liked the image and we were working with several ideas and just all objectively collectively liked it best … also

/ it’s an Ai artist who does cool airbrush anime stuff, we didn’t just type something in… cover art @dolorsilentium

Sorry to The Scared Of News Tools tribe, truly, sorry. But art plops up, best idea/image/noise/ in the end should win … and i’m not endorsing” Ai, i don’t DWELL ON IT, but it’s part of culture now … Relax, it’s iphone”

Fans were shocked by the experimental rock bands actions, since the band, as well as Casablancas, have always represented art purely. With the rise of AI ‘art,’ the risk of copyright infringement has plagued many musicians, as well true artists that thrive on their original works. The rapid rise of AI will cause consequences everywhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voidz (@thevoidz)

Photo Credit: Owen Ela