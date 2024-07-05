The Voidz Announce New Album Like All Before You For September 2024 Release, Share New Single “Overture”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela
The Voidz have surpassed stage expectations due to a highly awaited return with the announcement of their new album, “Like All Before You,” slated for a release in September 2024. Alongside this exciting news, the band has delighted fans by sharing a new single titled “Overture,” offering a glimpse into what promises to be a bold and innovative musical journey.
Brooklyn Vegan states that the announcement was hallucinatory and ASMR-styled, followed with:
“Oh, the suffocating, endless talk of oppressive men with their like-minded, indifferent killers in the shadows, making a sham of storied values, ruling and deceiving the unlucky into their miseries since the dawn of society.
Soon we’ll be crusted and dusted like all before us.
But now is the window.
One has but to reach out beyond the crooked facade for knowledge.
And it is all there, beyond the initial wall of lies they’ve built around us.
We must hunt and forage in this digital wilderness, and cultivate the cunning and courage to exact upon the enemies of mankind the positive and peaceful change of an emerging enlightened civilization.
Oh muse, tell us, “When will the time of these bastards end?”
This passage could be potentially seen as a viewpoint into the album, critiquing the pervasive influence of oppressive men and their collaborators throughout history, perpetuating societal misery. It also slightly reflects on the inevitability of mortality while urging a search for truth beyond the lies imposed by those in power. As The Voidz announce their forthcoming album “Like All Before You” and unveiling the new single “Overture,” anticipation mounts for their bold musical evolution. With strong themes of introspection and questioning society, their latest work promises to resonate with listeners for thought-provoking music. More updates will be made soon.