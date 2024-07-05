The Voidz Announce New Album Like All Before You For September 2024 Release, Share New Single “Overture”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

The Voidz have surpassed stage expectations due to a highly awaited return with the announcement of their new album, “Like All Before You,” slated for a release in September 2024. Alongside this exciting news, the band has delighted fans by sharing a new single titled “Overture,” offering a glimpse into what promises to be a bold and innovative musical journey.

Brooklyn Vegan states that the announcement was hallucinatory and ASMR-styled, followed with:

“Oh, the suffocating, endless talk of oppressive men with their like-minded, indifferent killers in the shadows, making a sham of storied values, ruling and deceiving the unlucky into their miseries since the dawn of society.

Soon we’ll be crusted and dusted like all before us.

But now is the window.

One has but to reach out beyond the crooked facade for knowledge.

And it is all there, beyond the initial wall of lies they’ve built around us.

We must hunt and forage in this digital wilderness, and cultivate the cunning and courage to exact upon the enemies of mankind the positive and peaceful change of an emerging enlightened civilization.

Oh muse, tell us, “When will the time of these bastards end?”