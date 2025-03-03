Julian Casablancas + The Voidz Share Dynamic New Single “Blue Demon”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 3rd, 2025 - 6:34 PM

Today, The Voidz has dropped new track, “Blue Demon,” which is a sonic rebellion that fuses electric sonics, jagged guitar riffs, Julian Casablancas‘s signature and eerie falsetto, and a propulsive drum rhythm. The track pulses with a raw, otherworldly energy that is unmistakably The Voidz.

Fresh off the critical success of their album Like All Before You, The Voidz are set to release a new EP this spring that further expands their intricate lore and pulling listeners even deeper into their universe. In other news the band will be returning to Europe this month for three nights of high-energy performances.

The Voidz will be playing at LE CENTQUATRE in Paris on March 4 – 5, as part of the Les InRocks Festival, which will be followed by a show at London’s Troxy Theatre on March 8. The band will then return to the states for their first ever performance at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on March 12.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette