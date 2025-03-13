Allegaeon Unveil Fiery New Single & Video “The Swarm”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 13th, 2025 - 1:18 PM

According to metalinjection.net, Allegaeon now released their new blistering single, “The Swarm,” which is from the band’s upcoming record, The Ossuary Lens. The song is Allegaeon’s first with original vocalist Ezra Haynes since his 2015 departure following the Elements Of The Infinite album. As a whole, everything is great by how the music becomes disfigured and bloody when imagining playing the mind-dazzling guitar riff.

While talking about “The Swarm,” guitarist Greg Burgess said: “This is a piece written by guitarist Michael Stancel. The frantic intro riff was actually written on tour in the UK on a boat in Bristol. I remember filming him playing it so we wouldn’t forget how to play it. The show was sold out and ruled, and then all of our gear got rained on because they had us load out so they could have a disco after the show. Shame!”

The Ossuary Lens was recorded with producer Dave Otero at Flatline Audio and he has produced the last five Allegaeon records. “We have worked with Dave Otero at Flatline Audio since the beginning of our career,” said Burgess. “So 17 years now. Dave always provides a comfortable working environment, amazing ideas, and a career-spanning understanding of what has made Allegaeon, Allegaeon.”